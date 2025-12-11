Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chancery OKs $13M Concord SPAC Deal, Delays Fee Ruling

By Jarek Rutz ( December 11, 2025, 6:45 PM EST) -- Delaware Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. on Thursday approved a $13.08 million settlement resolving claims that Concord Acquisition Corp.'s insiders tried to divert a $20 million breakup fee to themselves after the SPAC's failed merger with cryptocurrency company Circle, but he deferred ruling on attorney fees until plaintiffs supply additional time records....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies