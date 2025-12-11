Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Slams Eaton Expert For Offering Legal Analysis

By Molly Moses ( December 11, 2025, 6:07 PM EST) -- A report submitted by one of Eaton's expert witnesses in its acquisition financing trial overstepped the limits of an expert's role, offering legal rather than economic analysis and seeming to advocate for the company​​​​, a U.S. Tax Court judge said Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies