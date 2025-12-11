Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alaska Natives Say Arctic Oil Project Ignores Enviro Risks

By Juan-Carlos Rodriguez ( December 11, 2025, 9:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management failed to properly evaluate the environmental impacts of ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.'s seismic and exploration drilling program in the National Petroleum Reserve, Alaskan natives and green groups said Thursday in a new lawsuit....

