Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HUD Opens Investigation Into Boston's Housing Policies

By Carolyn Muyskens ( December 12, 2025, 3:37 PM EST) -- The federal government said it is investigating alleged racial discrimination in Boston's housing programs, accusing the city of favoring nonwhite residents in an effort to achieve racial equity in housing....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies