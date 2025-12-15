Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Juventus Rejects Crypto Firm Tether's Bid, Stock Soars

By Al Barbarino ( December 15, 2025, 4:57 PM EST) -- The owners of Italian football club Juventus rejected an unsolicited buyout bid from crypto firm Tether, saying there is "no intention" of selling shares and helping to push the club's market capitalization above $1 billion as its stock surged Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies