Hunter Biden Disbarred In Conn. Over Gun, Tax Cases

By Aaron Keller ( December 15, 2025, 11:06 AM EST) -- Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joseph R. Biden, was disbarred Monday in Connecticut for attorney ethics rule violations connected to an earlier disbarment by consent in the District of Columbia and complaints related to his convictions on gun and tax charges for which he was pardoned....

