Self-Driving Tech Co. Luminar Hits Ch. 11 With Plans To Sell

By Clara Geoghegan ( December 15, 2025, 12:53 PM EST) -- Luminar Technologies Inc., which develops lidar technology used in autonomous vehicles, filed for bankruptcy protection in Texas on Monday with at least $500 million in debt and plans to sell its assets....

