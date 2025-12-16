Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miami Dealer Unlikely To Get Quick Win Against Porsche

By Carolina Bolado ( December 16, 2025, 7:54 PM EST) -- A Florida state judge said Tuesday that she is inclined to deny a Miami luxury car dealer's request for a quick win on its claim that Porsche violated a state dealer protection law by withholding inventory over a disagreement to build a new facility....

