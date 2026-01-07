Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Series

A Day In The In-House Life: Chime GC Talks Pathfinding

By Adam Frankel ( January 7, 2026, 2:29 PM EST) -- As more attorneys make the jump to fintech companies, and the regulatory landscape continues to shift, this Expert Analysis series follows in-house fintech counsel on an average workday as they grapple with everything from regulatory challenges and product launches to work-life balance and lunch orders. If you'd like to chronicle your own in-house day in the life, please email expertanalysis@law360.com....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies