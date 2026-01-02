5 International Arbitration Cases To Watch In 2026

By Caroline Simson ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- The new year is gearing up to be an important one for international arbitration as top courts in the U.S. and the U.K. hear cases that are likely to have a lasting impact on the enforcement of investment treaty awards against sovereigns, a tribunal adjudicates a closely watched investment treaty claim against the U.K. over its decision to halt a mining project, and the U.S. Supreme Court tackles a law relating to expropriated property in Cuba....