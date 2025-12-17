Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Dems, FCC Tangle Over Agency's 'Independent' Status

By Christopher Cole ( December 17, 2025, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's Republican chair faced off Wednesday against Senate Democrats, who accused him of trying to muffle dissenting political views and gutting the telecommunications regulator's longstanding independence....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies