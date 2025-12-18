Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Says Factory Death Suit Needs Change of Scenery

By Chart Riggall ( December 18, 2025, 3:38 PM EST) -- A Georgia appellate panel has overruled a trial court's denial of a golf cart manufacturer's bid to transfer a wrongful death suit from metro Atlanta to its home county, faulting what it called the "legally incorrect understanding and analysis" behind the decision....

