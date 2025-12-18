Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Panel Allows Lab Expert Substitution In Sex Assault Case

By Parker Quinlan ( December 18, 2025, 6:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court has upheld a man's conviction for sexual assault and criminal sexual contact, finding that because his attorneys failed to raise challenges during trial about how toxicology testimony was presented, he forfeited his right to appeal the issue....

