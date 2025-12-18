Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Says Navy Understaffing, Lax Penalties Increase Fire Risks

By Elaine Briseño ( December 18, 2025, 3:45 PM EST) -- A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the U.S. Navy's staffing shortages and failure to hold ship maintenance contractors accountable for violating safety protocols have contributed to an increased risk of fires....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies