NY Jets Claim Ex-VP Plotted To Tarnish Team President

By Carla Baranauckas ( December 17, 2025, 9:34 PM EST) -- A former New York Jets vice president of finance helped engineer an anonymous email that falsely accused the team president of inappropriate conduct, the team alleged in its response and counterclaim to her discrimination lawsuit in New Jersey state court....

