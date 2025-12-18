Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FERC Orders PJM To Craft Data Center-Focused Grid Policies

By Keith Goldberg ( December 18, 2025, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday took a step to tackle the electricity impacts of data center and artificial intelligence growth, ordering the nation's largest grid operator to create policies for co-locating large electricity users at power plants within its footprint....

