Senate Sends $900B Defense Bill To Trump's Desk

By Madeline Lyskawa ( December 17, 2025, 8:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a $900.6 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2026, which includes a provision aimed at putting pressure on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to release unedited video of boat strikes carried out in international waters near Venezuela. ...

