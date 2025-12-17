Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe Set To Be Federally Recognized

By Crystal Owens ( December 17, 2025, 4:23 PM EST) -- The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is set to receive federal recognition after the U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which included legislation that, if signed by President Donald Trump, will grant the tribe the long-awaited status....

