Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

4 California Insurance Law Decisions To Know From 2025

By Jeffrey Labovitch and Tamiko Dunham ( December 22, 2025, 2:37 PM EST) -- California continued to shape the national insurance landscape in 2025, issuing a series of decisions that may recalibrate claims handling, underwriting strategy and policy drafting going forward. From property damage claims after a wildfire to automobile coverage for delivery drivers in the gig economy, California courts continue to be faced with new points of friction for insurers and policyholders....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies