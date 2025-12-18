Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Connecticut Utility Regulator Fined Amid Records Brawl

By Brian Steele ( December 18, 2025, 6:19 PM EST) -- Connecticut's Freedom of Information Commission voted unanimously to fine the former chair of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for the state agency's failure to comply with record requests from an Eversource subsidiary that has accused her of using her position illegally....

