Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Appeals Court Lets $62M PDVSA Bond Feud Proceed

By Caroline Simson ( December 18, 2025, 7:45 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday rejected a bid by Venezuela's state-owned oil company to find that service of a lawsuit over a roughly $62 million defaulted bond was insufficient under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, ruling that the company had waived its right to be served in compliance with the act....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies