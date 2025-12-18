Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USA Track & Field Beats Athlete's Heat Stroke Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( December 18, 2025, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Indiana Supreme Court held on Thursday that a world-class athlete can't sue USA Track & Field Inc. over an episode of heat stroke that caused her to miss out on the 2020 Olympics, saying lawsuits can't be amended after a final judgment has been issued....

