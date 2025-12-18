Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Can't Shed Class Status In Virtual Try-On Privacy Suit

By Ben Adlin ( December 18, 2025, 10:13 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel has affirmed an Illinois district judge's certification of a class of more than 100,000 Amazon shoppers who accuse the e-commerce giant of illegally collecting and preserving their facial geometry data when they used the company's virtual try-on feature to preview products such as makeup and eyewear....

