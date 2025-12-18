Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seattle Jury Awards $8.1M Over Fall During Operation

By Cara Salvatore ( December 18, 2025, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Seattle jury awarded $8.1 million on Thursday over an Adobe manager's fall from an operating table, after hearing the plaintiff's experts testify that his life was irrevocably altered by permanent brain damage....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies