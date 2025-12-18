Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ramey Must Seek Permission For Future WDTX Patent Suits

By Elliot Weld ( December 18, 2025, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has laid out several frustrations he has with the conduct of intellectual property attorney William Ramey, ordering Ramey to seek permission from the court before filing patent suits in the future and ordering him to pay $72,000 in attorney fees to Cisco for pursuing "nuisance settlements" and failing to conduct presuit investigations....

