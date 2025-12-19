Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRS Relaxes Carbon Capture Credit's Environmental Reporting

By Kat Lucero ( December 19, 2025, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service released guidance Friday easing the carbon capture tax credit's environmental reporting requirements, taking effect by the end of the year, for energy systems that permanently secure the emissions in geological locations, such as deep underground rock formations....

