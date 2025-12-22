Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hochul Signs AG James' Bill To Expand Consumer Law

By Sarah Jarvis ( December 22, 2025, 9:14 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law New York Attorney General Letitia James' legislation to expand the state's ban on deceptive business practices to also protect against unfair and abusive practices, in the first updates to the state's primary consumer protection law in 45 years....

