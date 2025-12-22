Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fidelity National Agrees To $210M WorldPay Merger Suit Deal

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 22, 2025, 10:30 PM EST) -- Fidelity National Information Services has agreed to a $210 million settlement that resolves a proposed class of investors' claims that the fintech misrepresented the success prospects of its multibillion-dollar acquisition of payment processor Worldpay, according to an unopposed motion seeking a Florida federal court's preliminary approval of the deal....

