Appellate Group Of The Year: Clement & Murphy

By Ryan Boysen ( March 9, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Last year, Clement & Murphy PLLC attorneys again remade environmental and administrative law, this time by scoring a favorable U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding a Utah oil railway, and by talking the justices out of making major changes to the nondelegation doctrine in a telecom case — earning a spot among the 2025 Law360 Appellate Groups of the Year....

