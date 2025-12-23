Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jones Day-Led VSE Seals $350M Aero 3 Acquisition

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( December 23, 2025, 2:28 PM EST) -- Aviation aftermarket distribution and repair services company VSE Corp., advised by Jones Day, on Tuesday revealed that it closed its $350 million acquisition of aircraft parts distribution and maintenance services provider Aero 3 Inc., led by Winston & Strawn LLP....

