Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Trending At The PTAB: The Policies That Are Redefining IPR

By Xirui Zhang and Cory Bell ( January 6, 2026, 6:19 PM EST) -- This article is part of a monthly column that reviews the latest issues facing attorneys practicing before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In this installment, we examine the policy considerations behind changes in the PTAB's inter partes review institution throughout last year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies