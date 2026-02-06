Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Class Action Group Of The Year: WilmerHale

By Anna Sanders ( February 6, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- WilmerHale helped Meta duck a first-of-its-kind antitrust lawsuit with more than $156 billion at stake, successfully defending the social media giant against claims it would have to pay users a "negative price" in a competitive market, once again earning the firm a spot among the 2025 Law360 Class Action Groups of the Year....

