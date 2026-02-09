Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Intellectual Property Group Of The Year: Susman Godfrey

By Ivan Moreno ( February 9, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey LLP attorneys in the past year achieved some of the most closely watched victories in copyright, privacy and life sciences, including a record-setting copyright class settlement over books Anthropic obtained to train its flagship artificial intelligence model, earning the firm a spot among the 2025 Law360 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year....

