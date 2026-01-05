Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shein Hit With Photo Copyright Claim By UK Clothing Retailer

By Ronan Barnard ( January 5, 2026, 2:24 PM GMT) -- Shein has been sued in a London court by a women's clothing retail brand for allegedly infringing on its copyright by replicating more than 500 photographs in digital adverts and listings on the fashion giant's retail website....

