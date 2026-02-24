Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trials Group Of The Year: WilmerHale

By Elizabeth Daley ( February 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- When WilmerHale isn't defending itself against the Trump administration, its trial lawyers are winning libel cases for clients like The New York Times, helping M. Night Shyamalan beat copyright infringement allegations, and securing millions of dollars for wrongful convictions, placing the firm among the 2025 Law360 Trial Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies