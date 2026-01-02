Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Tells HieFo To Divest Chip Assets, Citing Security Risks

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 2, 2026, 8:49 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Friday ordered California-based high-efficiency photonics company HieFo Corp. to divest digital chips and wafer assets it bought from Emcore Corp., saying a Chinese citizen's control of HieFo poses national security risks....

