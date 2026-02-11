Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ventas, Welltower See Growth Amid Senior Housing Push

By Charlie Innis ( February 11, 2026, 5:08 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trusts Welltower Inc. and Ventas Inc. recorded strong financial results from the last quarter and the full year of 2025, as both companies intensified their focus on senior housing, a sector where they expect to see skyrocketing demand due to demographic trends....

