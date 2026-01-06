Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

US Removal Of Maduro Won't Curb Energy Cos.' Caution

By Keith Goldberg ( January 6, 2026, 8:53 PM EST) -- U.S. oil and gas companies will need significant legal and regulatory assurances that any new investment in Venezuela will be shielded from political instability before heeding President Donald Trump's call to fortify the country's floundering oil and gas industry....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies