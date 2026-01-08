Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Key Trends For Life Sciences Cos. To Watch In 2026

By Scott Liebman, Dominick DiSabatino and Arushi Pandya ( January 8, 2026, 4:33 PM EST) -- Following a year of drastic — and in some ways unprecedented — change at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, predicting what comes next might seem difficult, but there are at least two distinct themes....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies