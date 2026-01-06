Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top Groups Lobbying The FCC

By Christopher Cole ( January 6, 2026, 5:26 PM EST) -- Groups lobbying the Federal Communications Commission stayed busy in December as the agency closed out a year of rapid change, with advocates focused on satellite spectrum sharing, amateur radio rules, network recovery on the U.S. Virgin Islands, and more....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies