Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

4 Mass. Rulings You May Have Missed In December

By Julie Manganis ( January 5, 2026, 6:07 PM EST) -- Insurers seeking to cap their losses in a serious construction accident and a fintech startup offering what the state says are illegal mortgages were on the losing side in December, but two other companies defeated proposed consumer class actions in Suffolk County Superior Court's business litigation session. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies