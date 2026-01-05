Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Gov. Looks To Further Boost Online Protections For Kids

By Allison Grande ( January 5, 2026, 11:31 PM EST) -- New York's governor floated a legislative package Monday that would expand on the state's already robust online protections for kids by subjecting game and social media platforms to additional privacy and safety mandates, including ensuring that location settings are turned off automatically and that certain chatbot features are disabled....

