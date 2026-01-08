Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Three Crowns Comes To Dubai International Financial Centre

By Joyce Hanson ( January 7, 2026, 8:43 PM EST) -- International arbitration law firm Three Crowns LLP has expanded its global footprint with a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre, saying it now operates out of offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Madrid and Washington, D.C., as well as in its new DIFC locale....

