Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4 Executive Pay Trends Attorneys Will Be Watching In 2026

By Kellie Mejdrich ( January 8, 2026, 4:42 PM EST) -- A potentially sweeping overhaul simplifying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's disclosure regime for public company executive compensation will be top of mind for executive pay practitioners as they look for new developments in the coming year. Here's a look at this and three other areas they'll be keeping an eye on....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies