NJ Town Blasts 'Litigation Tactic' In Mall Sunday Sales Suit

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 7, 2026, 5:38 PM EST) -- The New Jersey borough that's home to the American Dream megamall has asked a state judge to dismiss another municipality's lawsuit challenging Sunday sales there, arguing that the complaint failed to articulate any legally cognizable claim against the borough....

