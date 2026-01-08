Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Drivers Can Keep Wage Suit In Court, Calif. Panel Says

By Irene Spezzamonte ( January 8, 2026, 2:57 PM EST) -- Amazon cannot ship to arbitration six drivers' individual claims under California's Private Attorneys General Act that they were misclassified as independent contractors, a state appeals court has ruled, agreeing with a trial court that their last-mile deliveries were part of an uninterrupted interstate trip....

