Singapore Court Nixes Poland's Bid To Set Aside $330M Award

By Joyce Hanson ( January 9, 2026, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Singapore commercial court on Friday dismissed Poland's application to set aside a £252 million (about $330 million) arbitral award under the Energy Charter Treaty, upholding GreenX Metals Ltd.'s earlier announced right to compensation under the ECT....

