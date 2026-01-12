Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB, DOJ Revoke Lender Guidance On Anti-Immigrant Bias

By Katryna Perera ( January 12, 2026, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is withdrawing Biden-era guidance from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and U.S. Department of Justice that cautioned lenders about refusing to provide credit to immigrant borrowers, saying it believes the withdrawal clarifies that lenders may legally consider immigration status under several circumstances....

