FINRA Fines Wells Fargo Unit $1.25M For Close-Out Failures

By Emilie Ruscoe ( January 9, 2026, 7:07 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's claims that during a seven-year period, the bank's clearing and custody services unit left certain transactions in municipal securities unresolved for longer than it was supposed to....

