Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Justices Say Judges Can Refuse Same-Sex Marriages

By Spencer Brewer ( January 9, 2026, 6:11 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday told the Fifth Circuit that judges can refuse to perform same-sex marriages on moral or religious grounds, opening the door for the federal appeals court to find that state judges can refuse to perform the unions....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies